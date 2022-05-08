Analyzing Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) and Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) and Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Datasea and Teradata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datasea -79.04% -233.06% -101.79% Teradata 7.67% 40.90% 8.44%

This table compares Datasea and Teradata’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datasea $170,000.00 406.38 -$4.65 million ($0.35) -8.14 Teradata $1.92 billion 1.92 $147.00 million $1.16 30.90

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than Datasea. Datasea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teradata, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Datasea shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Teradata shares are held by institutional investors. 70.2% of Datasea shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Teradata shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Datasea and Teradata, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datasea 0 0 1 0 3.00 Teradata 1 2 6 0 2.56

Teradata has a consensus price target of $57.10, indicating a potential upside of 59.32%. Given Teradata’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teradata is more favorable than Datasea.

Volatility & Risk

Datasea has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teradata has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teradata beats Datasea on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datasea Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system. The company offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. It also provides 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Teradata Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture and ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value. In addition, it offers support and maintenance services. The company serves clients in financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation sectors through a direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Teradata Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

