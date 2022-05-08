Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Shares of ANIK opened at $21.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $48.37.

In other news, CEO Cheryl R. Blanchard acquired 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,117.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Colleran acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $39,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 15,600 shares of company stock worth $394,892. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANIK. StockNews.com began coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research cut Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

