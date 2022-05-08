Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.
Shares of ANIK opened at $21.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $48.37.
In other news, CEO Cheryl R. Blanchard acquired 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,117.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Colleran acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $39,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 15,600 shares of company stock worth $394,892. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on ANIK. StockNews.com began coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research cut Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.
About Anika Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.
