Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Posts Earnings Results

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.48. Anika Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

In related news, Director Jeffery S. Thompson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David Colleran purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 15,600 shares of company stock worth $394,892. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

