Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Anthem by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $504.64 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $491.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.15.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $586.00 price target on shares of Anthem and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.23.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.