ApeSwap Finance Price Tops $0.45 (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 25,501.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00392696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00182748 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.91 or 0.00569181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00038689 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,768.08 or 1.77267129 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

