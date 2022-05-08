Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

AAOI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. 305,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,172. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.75.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $4.70 to $3.20 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

