Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $4.00 million. Aptevo Therapeutics reported sales of $2.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $16.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.60 million to $18.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.25 million, with estimates ranging from $15.50 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.62% and a negative net margin of 231.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ APVO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.04. 16,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,475. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,729,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

