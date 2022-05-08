Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.22

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and traded as low as $0.90. Aqua Metals shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 311,194 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AQMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aqua Metals to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $70.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Aqua Metals ( NASDAQ:AQMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 100,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $141,853.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQMS. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 150,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,297 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,822,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 336,840 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 19.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

