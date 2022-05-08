Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Holdings Boosted by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Aramark were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 320.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 587,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aramark by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 443.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of ARMK opened at $35.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average is $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 314.31%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

