Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 72.39% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $84.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.71. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 38.20 and a quick ratio of 38.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $43,675.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 635,468 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 262,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,714,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after acquiring an additional 183,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 67,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

