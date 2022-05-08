Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Trading Up 5.2%

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $22.23. Approximately 44,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 751,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on LFG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archaea Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archaea Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.24.

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Archaea Energy by 2,693.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

