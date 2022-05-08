Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.20 Million

Brokerages expect Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) to announce $89.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arco Platform’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.61 million to $93.79 million. Arco Platform reported sales of $60.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arco Platform will report full year sales of $316.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.52 million to $345.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $394.22 million, with estimates ranging from $350.85 million to $437.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arco Platform.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.58). Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ARCE stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,416. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $532.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.74. Arco Platform has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Arco Platform by 13.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. raised its stake in Arco Platform by 101.1% during the first quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 349,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Arco Platform by 115.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Arco Platform by 93.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

