Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.80

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and traded as high as $9.84. Ares Acquisition shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 1,712,191 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 195,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 16,374 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

