Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ARGO. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Argo Group International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.88.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $41.30 on Thursday. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 63,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 90.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

