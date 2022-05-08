ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,415,000 after acquiring an additional 164,351 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,954,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,762,756. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average of $81.56. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $43.99 and a 52-week high of $132.50.

