Arqma Market Capitalization Tops $260,502.77 (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $260,502.77 and $291.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,802.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,572.51 or 0.07391835 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.21 or 0.00270699 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.30 or 0.00770927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00015348 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.71 or 0.00596822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00077498 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005761 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,176,331 coins and its circulating supply is 13,131,788 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

