Arqma Trading Down 18.5% Over Last Week (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $259,353.69 and $1,863.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,027.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.52 or 0.07363265 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.04 or 0.00276369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00015636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.64 or 0.00774800 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.53 or 0.00636357 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00078045 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,176,331 coins and its circulating supply is 13,131,788 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.