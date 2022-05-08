Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.48-$5.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.04-$9.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.94 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $124.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.23.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.87. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

ARW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,934,000 after purchasing an additional 139,891 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,555,000 after purchasing an additional 21,311 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 216,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,047,000 after purchasing an additional 66,967 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

