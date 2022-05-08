Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut Artesian Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Artesian Resources stock opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $423.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 9.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 59.12%.

In other news, SVP Pierre A. Anderson sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $30,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $94,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,524 shares of company stock worth $500,788 over the last three months. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 37.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

