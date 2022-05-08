ASM Pacific Technology Limited (ASMVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.95 on June 15th

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.9495 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.
OTCMKTS:ASMVY opened at $29.49 on Friday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.16.
