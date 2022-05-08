AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.54 Million

Brokerages expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) will announce $150.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.00 million. AssetMark Financial reported sales of $128.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $623.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $617.00 million to $629.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $727.69 million, with estimates ranging from $715.47 million to $744.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.17 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMK. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 5,075 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $113,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Kim sold 4,114 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $91,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.40. 58,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,753. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.11.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

