Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Astec Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $956.34 million, a PE ratio of 72.42 and a beta of 1.30. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.34.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.30. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Astec Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Astec Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Astec Industries by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Astec Industries by 48,177.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 497,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after buying an additional 496,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

