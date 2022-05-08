AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stake Cut by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $844,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $64.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.80. The firm has a market cap of $199.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.33 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently -603.11%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($124.92) to £120 ($149.91) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £102 ($127.42) to £111 ($138.66) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($112.43) to £110 ($137.41) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £115 ($143.66) to £120 ($149.91) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

