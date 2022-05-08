Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,216,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 115.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,111,000 after buying an additional 420,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3,104.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after buying an additional 290,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 66.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,292,000 after buying an additional 166,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 4,787.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 156,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 153,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATKR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $65,682.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $96,025.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,408. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ATKR opened at $115.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.23. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $119.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

