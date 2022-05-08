Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.37 million and approximately $29,551.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,622,262.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.19 or 0.00365307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00012233 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,270.85 or 0.99999588 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00190678 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.