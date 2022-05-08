AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target Cut to $9.00

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $10.50 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 129.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AEYE stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.17. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76.

AudioEye ( NASDAQ:AEYE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 73.71% and a negative net margin of 58.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AudioEye will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AudioEye by 23,684.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the third quarter worth $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AudioEye by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AudioEye by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile (Get Rating)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.