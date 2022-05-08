Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,489 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $19,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after buying an additional 902,168 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after buying an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,355,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,224,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,846,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $811,732,000 after buying an additional 288,081 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,921,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,053. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.19 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.72.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.