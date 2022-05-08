Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,626 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,493 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 1.4% of Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Autodesk worth $141,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Autodesk by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 530.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 110,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Autodesk by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $192,261,000 after acquiring an additional 30,496 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADSK traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,921,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,053. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.19 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Griffin Securities decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

