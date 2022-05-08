Autonio (NIOX) Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last Week

Autonio (NIOX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, Autonio has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $139,020.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 1,948,833.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.04 or 0.00268468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00179868 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.38 or 0.00537772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00038930 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,136.05 or 1.99484007 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

