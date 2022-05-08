AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AUTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AutoWeb from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ AUTO opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. AutoWeb has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $4.35.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 36.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 240,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kokino LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at $3,308,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

