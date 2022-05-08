Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 267.69% and a negative net margin of 1,242.16%.

NASDAQ:AVTX remained flat at $$0.33 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,010. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Avalo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $63,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 834,000 shares of company stock worth $598,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 85,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 85,189 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 335,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 161,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.