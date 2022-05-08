AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Announces Earnings Results

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 83.94% and a negative net margin of 67.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS.

NASDAQ:AVEO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 373,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,134. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 198,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 66,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVEO. StockNews.com began coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

