Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 1,265.38%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

