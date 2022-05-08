AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of 71.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 68.67 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share.

Shares of AVDX stock traded up 0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 8.14. 4,056,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,306. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 13.54. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of 6.50 and a 12-month high of 27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AvidXchange stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVDX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 19.27.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

