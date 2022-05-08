Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Vertical Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.30.

NYSE AXTA opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

