Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $48.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.37 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,147. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 0.51. Axonics has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $79.81.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXNX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

In other Axonics news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $317,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $2,641,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 148,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,811 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Axonics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70,478 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Axonics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 471,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after purchasing an additional 80,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Axonics by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 49,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 110,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

