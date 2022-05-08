Azul (AZUL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Azul to post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Azul to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. Azul has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Azul by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 420,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Azul by 169.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 65,091 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Azul by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 33,531 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Azul by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Azul during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZUL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

