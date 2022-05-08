Azul (AZUL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Azul to post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Azul to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. Azul has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.18.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZUL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.
About Azul (Get Rating)
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azul (AZUL)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.