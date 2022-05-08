B. Riley Increases Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $138.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at B. Riley from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.55.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $117.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $84.40 and a 1 year high of $140.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

