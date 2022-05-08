B. Riley Lowers Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target to $16.50

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BLZE. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Backblaze from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Backblaze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Backblaze has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.38.

BLZE opened at 7.79 on Friday. Backblaze has a 52-week low of 7.70 and a 52-week high of 36.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.33 by -0.05. The firm had revenue of 18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 18.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Backblaze will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth $3,382,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth $1,818,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth $924,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 12.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

