B. Riley Raises Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $80.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FUN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.71. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.28 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.95) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

