B. Riley Trims Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price to $119.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LITE has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lumentum from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.38.

LITE opened at $89.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.69. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.45.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $70,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $54,000,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Lumentum by 15.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,981,000 after acquiring an additional 641,731 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $57,430,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $26,871,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

