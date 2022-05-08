B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,546 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,825,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,674. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Cowen lowered their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.24.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,649. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

