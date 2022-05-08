B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 367 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,349,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,931,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 988,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,576,000 after buying an additional 63,217 shares during the period. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,382,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $378.10. 7,958,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,777,741. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $372.13 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.