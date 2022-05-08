B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Commercial accounts for approximately 0.9% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $13,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 163.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 14,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.44. 217,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,818. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $790.01 million, a PE ratio of -681.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,998.33%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.