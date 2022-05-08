B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. American National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

VO traded down $2.84 on Friday, hitting $216.25. 1,262,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,311. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $212.88 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

