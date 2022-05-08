B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 106,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,187,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,586. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.65 and its 200 day moving average is $215.81. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.47 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

