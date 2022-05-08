B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 22,673 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 198,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after buying an additional 150,632 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 279.0% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,047,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,604. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $56.96 and a one year high of $63.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.02.

