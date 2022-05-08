B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 138 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 0.7% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.47. 9,364,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,097,551. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.52 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

