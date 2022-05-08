Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 31,900 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,414,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056,235 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,297.1% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,317,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,325,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,151,000 after purchasing an additional 416,628 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,547,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,143,000 after purchasing an additional 755,128 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,794,000.

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $25.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

