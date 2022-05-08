Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,057 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 964,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,398,000 after purchasing an additional 109,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 172,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.06.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

